#IndiaFightsCorona:



A total of 1,172 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. 32% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 380 deaths followed by Karnataka with 128 deaths, and Tamil Nadu with 78 deaths.



Details : https://t.co/3qjaXVOvyn#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/FSdGSiPDmP