Presidente Bukele felicita al pueblo estadounidense por su Día de la Independencia

El presidente de la República, Nayib Bukele, felicitó este martes, 4 de julio, al pueblo de Estados Unidos, que hoy celebra su Día de la Independencia.

El mandatario aprovechó para resaltar que el país norteamericano, en años anteriores, enseñó el potencial de construir una nación «basada en el ideal humano de libertad».

Happy 4th of July to the United States, a country that once taught us the potential of building a nation based on the human ideal of liberty.

Its history demonstrates the power of this idea, and in present times, its fragility.

May God enlighten us to understand this.

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 4, 2023