Presidente Bukele felicita al pueblo estadounidense por su Día de la Independencia

Jul 4, 2023 , ,

El presidente de la República, Nayib Bukele, felicitó este martes, 4 de julio, al pueblo de Estados Unidos, que hoy celebra su Día de la Independencia.

El mandatario aprovechó para resaltar que el país norteamericano, en años anteriores, enseñó el potencial de construir una nación «basada en el ideal humano de libertad».

«Su historia demuestra el poder de esta idea, y en la actualidad, su fragilidad. Que Dios nos ilumine para entender esto», agregó el mandatario.

